|
10.05.2022 16:49:45
Why Tesla Stock Finally Popped Today
Stock markets bounced back broadly on Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 gaining back 1.5% after losing money for three straight days, and the Nasdaq popping 2.2%.Electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is riding the rally and up 3.4% as of 10:10 a.m. ET -- but beware! Investors appear to be in the mood to buy tech stocks again today, on the theory that three days of selling must have turned at least some stocks into bargains. But when it comes to Tesla stock in particular, the news is actually not good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!