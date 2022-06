Why Tesla Stock Hit the Brakes Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner cut his price target for the stock. Rosner thinks Tesla's second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers -- which will be reported at the beginning of July -- will be lower than previously expected. Investors apparently didn't like what Rosner had to say, and drove the EV stock down by 4.6% as of 2:18 p.m. ET. Rosner lowered his price target for Tesla's shares to $1,125, down from $1,250, but maintained his buy rating on them. More importantly, he also cut his vehicle delivery estimate for the second quarter to 245,000 -- down from his previous estimate of 310,000 vehicles. Continue reading