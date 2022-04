Why Tesla Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a massive 12% sell-off Tuesday, shares of leading electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slightly rebounding Wednesday morning. Tuesday's crash came as investors processed the news that the board of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) had agreed to sell the social media company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion. That news rattled Tesla investors initially, but they appear to be regaining some of their optimism about the EV stock again. As of noon ET, Tesla shares were up by about 2.7%.Image source: Tesla.