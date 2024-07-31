31.07.2024 18:55:17

Why Tesla Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares sank more than 4% yesterday. But the stock of the electric vehicle (EV) leader is rebounding today.Yesterday's sell-off was triggered by what looked like a massive vehicle recall on the surface. But a more detailed analysis showed there was much less to the story. And Tesla's technology will help address the issue.That's why shares are bouncing back today -- investors are back focusing on Tesla's technology. After jumping as much as 5.4% this morning, Tesla stock was still trading higher by 3.6% as of 10:55 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten