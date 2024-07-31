|
Why Tesla Stock Is Bouncing Back Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares sank more than 4% yesterday. But the stock of the electric vehicle (EV) leader is rebounding today.Yesterday's sell-off was triggered by what looked like a massive vehicle recall on the surface. But a more detailed analysis showed there was much less to the story. And Tesla's technology will help address the issue.That's why shares are bouncing back today -- investors are back focusing on Tesla's technology. After jumping as much as 5.4% this morning, Tesla stock was still trading higher by 3.6% as of 10:55 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
