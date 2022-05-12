|
12.05.2022 18:41:39
Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Again Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have been seeing the electric vehicle stock stumble as of late and they aren't getting any reprieve today. The company's stock was stumbling once again today, likely as investors processed several bits of news including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutiny of CEO Elon Musk's Twitter purchase, rising inflation, and an analyst's price cut for Tesla's stock. The EV maker fell by as much as 7.4% this morning and was down by 1% as of 12:28 p.m. ET. First up is the SEC's probe into Musk's purchase of Twitter. Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC was looking into whether or not Musk broke a rule when he disclosed his stake in Twitter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
