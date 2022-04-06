|
06.04.2022 17:26:05
Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Today
Investors are sending Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price sliding today as they process a few bits of news, including that the company's CEO, Elon Musk, is now Twitter's largest shareholder and that the Federal Reserve could accelerate its plans to tackle inflation.As a result, the electric vehicle stock was down by 4.5% as of 10:27 a.m. ET. Let's start with comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard yesterday, in which she said that the Fed "will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
