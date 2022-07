Why Tesla Stock Is Gaining Ground Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were spiking this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) maker reported strong second-quarter results. While revenue was below Wall Street's expectations, the company's earnings far exceeded analysts' consensus estimate. As a result, investors pushed the EV stock up by 5% as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday. Tesla's sales increased an impressive 42% from the year-ago quarter to $16.9 billion, but missed analysts' consensus of $17.2 billion. Continue reading