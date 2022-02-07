|
07.02.2022 17:58:00
Why Tesla Stock Is Moving Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings late last month but just filed its full annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Tesla shares moved as much as 2.6% higher early this morning. But as of 11:22 a.m. ET, the stock had lost those gains and was 0.7% lower than Friday's closing price. The early jump in shares came as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index led the market higher this morning. But the stock may have lost those gains as investors poured over the 10-K filed with the SEC this morning.In the annual report, Tesla revealed that it has again received a subpoena from the SEC regarding CEO Elon Musk's social-media communications. The latest subpoena came in November 2021, when Musk triggered a stock sell-off after posting on Twitter, asking his followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock holdings.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!