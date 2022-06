Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) spiked Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk clarified some comments he made earlier this month about upcoming layoffs at the electric vehicle company. The EV stock was up by 11.5% as of 1:01 p.m. ET. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Tesla would lay off 10% of its salaried employees, citing an email written by Musk to employees. In the email, Musk said that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. He also made it clear that those planned cuts did not include workers directly involved in building Tesla's products. Continue reading