24.10.2024 17:08:57
Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) updated investors with its third-quarter report last night, and the stock is soaring as a result. There was plenty of good news packed into the report as well as CEO Elon Musk's comments on the quarterly conference call.As a result the stock was trading higher by 16.8% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. The big move has brought Tesla shares back into the black for the year.The list of items charging up investors today starts with profitability and cash. Tesla beat analyst expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $0.72. The average estimate was for a profit of $0.58. That was achieved because the company's electric car sales were more profitable than many expected. Tesla reported an operating profit margin of 10.8%. That's the highest level since the first quarter of 2023. It compares to 5.5% and 6.3% in Q1 and Q2 2024, respectively.
