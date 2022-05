Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%.Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading