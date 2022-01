Why Tesla Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) climbed on Wednesday, ahead of the electric vehicle (EV) leader's upcoming fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Tesla's stock price was up 6.4%. Tesla is scheduled to release its latest financial figures after the market close today. CEO Elon Musk is expected to speak during Tesla's earnings conference call, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Musk hasn't always participated in these calls with analysts. He prefers to spend his time on Tesla's strategy and operations. Yet he's said that he would attend if "there's something really important" he needs to say. Continue reading