09.11.2022 19:50:19
Why Tesla Stock Is Volatile Today
Elon Musk, as expected, has sold a sliver of his Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stake to help fund his acquisition of Twitter. Investors are now left to wonder whether Musk is done selling, which is creating volatility in the stock. Shares of Tesla opened Wednesday up as much as 2.4% before beginning a steady decline, trading down more than 6% for the day as of 2 p.m. ET as investors try to figure out what comes next.Shares of Tesla are down more than 30% in the last three months, and at least part of that decline is likely due to concerns about how Musk will fund and manage his Twitter adventure. Investors got at least part of the answer on Tuesday night, when Musk disclosed in a regulatory filing the sale of 19.5 million Tesla shares via 38 separate transactions over the past few days.The executive raised about $3.95 billion from the sales, a significant part of the total cash outlay Musk needs for his $44 billion cash-and-debt purchase of Twitter. Musk has previously sold about $15 billion worth of Tesla shares in order to fund the acquisition.Continue reading
