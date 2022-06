Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up several percentage points on Friday. The stock rose as much as 3.7% before settling to a 2.5% gain as of 2:40 p.m. ET.The growth stock was likely up due to a combination of an upbeat day in the overall market and news that the EV company is continuing to lay off employees.Highlighting the upbeat market on Friday, the S&P 500 was up nearly 1% at the time of this writing as the index attempts to recover from a brutal sell-off that worsened on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up more than 2% at the same time.Continue reading