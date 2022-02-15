|
15.02.2022 18:42:00
Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the receiving end of criticism, ranging from U.S. politicians attacking CEO Elon Musk's wealth to competitor commercials during last weekend's Super Bowl. But Tesla bulls continue to brush off much of the denunciation, and shares were up 4.3% today, as of 12:23 p.m. ET.Investor confidence may be coming from several areas today. One report from Tesla follower Drive Tesla Canada has evidence that the company's new gigafactory in Texas may be very close to its first customer deliveries. On another front that may be helping squelch critics of Musk's level of wealth, Reuters reported that he donated $5.74 billion in Tesla stock to charity in November 2021, during the time he was selling shares for what he said was related to taxes and stock option awards.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
