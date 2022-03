Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk's social media followers have seen him comment on how to deal with an inflationary environment recently, and now the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO is showing people how his company is addressing rising commodity prices. Today, investors took the news of rising Tesla vehicle prices as a good sign for the business, pushing Tesla shares up 2.9% as of 11:55 a.m. ET. Tesla has announced it is raising prices on its electric vehicles for the second time in a week, as reported by CNBC. Last week, Tesla said it raised prices on certain models in the U.S. by $1,000, and some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in China by more than $1,500. Now, it seems rising commodity prices and other inflationary pressures are bringing another price increase. Continue reading