13.06.2024 21:59:15

Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is gaining in Thursday's daily trading session. The electric vehicle (EV) innovator's share price was up 3% as of 3:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Tesla stock is gaining ground following indications that CEO Elon Musk's latest compensation package is likely to be approved. After the market closed yesterday, Musk indicated that shareholders were poised to give the green light for a hotly contested pay package valued at roughly $56 billion. He also indicated that shareholders were voting in favor of moving the company's place of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Wall Street is apparently feeling bullish about both news items.In 2018, Tesla board members approved a performance-based compensation package that would potentially award Musk with as much as $56 billion worth of company stock. But a Delaware judge struck down the pay package this January on the grounds that the company's board had not shown that the compensation was fair or provided evidence that they had engaged in meaningful negotiations about the CEO's pay. Shareholders have been voting on whether to reauthorize the deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

07:35 Tesla Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.24 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
30.04.24 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
29.04.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Tesla 167,74 -1,51% Tesla

ATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

