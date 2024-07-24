|
24.07.2024 20:42:33
Why Tesla Stock Just Crashed
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock fell 11% through 11:45 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company badly missed analyst forecasts for earnings Tuesday night.Heading into the second-quarter report, Wall Street forecast the electric car leader would earn $0.62 per share on sales of $24.8 billion. Tesla exceeded the latter expectation, reporting Q2 sales of $25.5 billion. But this sales growth came at a cost to profit: Earnings were only $0.52 per share. Not all Tesla's news was bad. Notably, the company's energy generation (i.e., solar panels) and storage (i.e., batteries) division -- which believe it or not is now more profitable (with an 18.9% gross profit margin) than the automotive business, doubled in size to $1.5 billion in sales. And free cash flow for the quarter increased nicely to $1.3 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|Ukrainians strip out Tesla batteries to keep the lights on (Financial Times)
|
24.07.24
|Musk unterstützt E-Auto-Kritiker Trump - Warum das für Tesla nicht von Nachteil sein muss (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|US markets suffer worst day since 2022 as Tesla and AI stocks fall (Financial Times)
|
24.07.24
|US markets suffer worst day since 2022 as Tesla and AI stocks fall (Financial Times)
|
24.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 stürzt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen kräftig im Minus - Tesla brechen ein (Dow Jones)
|
24.07.24
|Tesla überzeugt beim Umsatz und patzt beim Gewinn: Tesla-Aktie sackt ab (finanzen.at)