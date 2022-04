Why Tesla Stock Just Crashed 7%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At long last, it's official: Barring a shareholder revolt or a veto by regulators, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be buying Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in a deal valued at $44 billion.Investors in the electric-car superstar are apparently upset, and as of 10:12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Tesla were down 7%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading