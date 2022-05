Why Tesla Stock Just Popped 5%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Maybe you haven't heard, but...Elon Musk is buying Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).Earlier this week, the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO reached an agreement with Twitter's board to finalize the long-awaited sale for a $44 billion asking price. Of course, this means that Elon Musk must now come up with $44 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading