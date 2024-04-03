|
03.04.2024 02:36:47
Why Tesla Stock Lost 13% in March
March was another tough month for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the leading electric vehicle maker continued to face challenges related to production and demand.There weren't any major reasons for the sell-off, but analyst sentiment on the stock seemed to sour heading into its first-quarter earnings report later this month, and the company was forced to temporarily shut down its German factory after an arson attack on the electrical grid.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 13% last month. As you can see from the chart below, most of its losses came in the first half of the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
