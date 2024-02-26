|
26.02.2024 23:44:36
Why Tesla Stock Motored Nearly 4% Higher Today
The beaten-down electric vehicle (EV) sector needed a win on the stock market, and on Monday it got one. Thanks to some good news from one of their own, numerous EV companies saw their stock prices rise on the day. Among these was the sector's poster boy, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which increased by almost 4% against the S&P 500 index's 0.4% decline.The company delivering the goods as the trading week kicked off was big Chinese EV maker Li Auto, which reported its fourth-quarter results that morning. Happily for everyone invested in -- or otherwise involved with -- the EV sector, Li Auto delivered a crushing beat on earnings and managed to top analyst revenue estimates on a surge in auto shipments. This helped soothe the lingering ache that was Tesla's own fourth-quarter performance. The American company's investors won't be happy to be reminded that the EV king missed on both the top and bottom lines, with the former only inching up by 3% year over year and the latter falling by a queasy 40%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt am Mittwochmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Tesla-Aktie im Plus: Italien macht sich Hoffnungen auf Tesla-Ansiedlung (dpa-AFX)
|
28.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)