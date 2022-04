Why Tesla Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fast-growing automotive company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped in Monday afternoon trading, up 4.5% as of 1 p.m. ET despite missing on earnings over the weekend.On Saturday, Tesla revealed that it produced over 305,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022 and delivered over 310,000 vehicles. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading