Why Tesla Stock Popped Today

Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were rising this morning after an analyst raised his price target for the company's stock. Tesla's share price was up by as much as 2.6% this morning and had gained 0.7% as 12:06 p.m. ET.Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner raised his price target from $1,200 to $1,250 for Tesla's stock and maintained his buy rating for the EV maker. Continue reading