05.09.2024 17:10:16
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been on a bit of a roll this week. Shares jumped more than 4% yesterday and popped another 7% in Thursday morning trading. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was still trading higher by 6.3%.It's not because Tesla said it was selling more cars. In fact, yesterday's jump came when CEO Elon Musk posted about robots, not cars. But today was more closely tied to its core electric vehicle (EV) business. More specifically, the company laid out a timeline for its highly anticipated full self-driving (FSD) rollout.Musk posted yesterday that he had visited Tesla's engineering offices in California. He added, "Most good, some bad. The future is going to be wild. There will be so many robots." That had some investors buying shares with Tesla's robotics unit in mind. The company hopes its Optimus humanoid robots will eventually become ubiquitous in factories, warehouses, and even households.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
