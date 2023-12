Why Tesla Stock Rallied 20% in November

It seems like there's never a dull moment for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. November was certainly an active month for the company and the stock. Investors were rewarded as Tesla stock gained 19.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Part of the reason for the gains was the long-awaited rollout of Tesla 's unique Cybertruck. The company promised to start deliveries of its newest electric vehicle (EV) offering, and it held the official launch event for the product.But there were other reasons for the stock's advance, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel