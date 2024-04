Why Tesla Stock Roared Back Last Week

It seems that for many investors, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a company that can do no wrong. Despite publishing an earnings report that showed worrying declines in key metrics and a double miss on analyst estimates, the company's stock rose last week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the leading electric-vehicle (EV) company enjoyed a more than 14% lift across the last five trading days.Tesla reported its first-quarter earnings after market hours on Tuesday, and they didn't look good at all. Revenue declined by 9% year over year, while non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings plummeted by nearly 50%. Both figures came in notably under the consensus analyst projections. That difference between the rates of decline was due mostly to Tesla 's aggressive cost-cutting. The EV space has become more competitive at a time when such vehicles are no longer a novelty. Customers are less willing to pay a premium for a good that's becoming commonplace.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel