|
29.04.2024 17:27:00
Why Tesla Stock Rocketed Higher Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock may be coming off its best week since last January, but investors aren't taking profits today. Shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) leader soared higher Monday after news over the weekend that CEO Elon Musk made a surprise -- and productive -- trip to China.Tesla shares jumped after it was reported that Musk met with China's Premier Li Qiang, and the company received approval to move forward with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software technology in its China-built EVs. The stock was higher by 12.3% as of 11:05 a.m. ET, bringing the gains to more than 30% since the start of last week.Investors are reacting to the reports that Musk's trip resulted in approval for the company to roll out its FSD software in China and to transfer data overseas. That's a huge step for the American company, as it competes with Chinese EV makers in the world's largest automotive market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: Warten auf Fed-Entscheid zieht Börsen ins Minus - Tesla entlässt zwei Manager (Handelsblatt)
|
30.04.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: US-Börsen schließen vor Fed-Entscheid im Minus - Tesla entlässt zwei Manager (Handelsblatt)
|
30.04.24
|Elon Musk fires Tesla’s entire supercharger team (Financial Times)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)