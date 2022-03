Why Tesla Stock Sank Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. There wasn't any actual negative news driving the stock down.In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading