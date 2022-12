Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Easy come, easy go. After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 4.6%The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company. Broken down by segments, only 28% of Americans have neutral feelings about Tesla, and even fewer -- 20% -- dislike Tesla. What seems to be worrying investors today, though, is media reporting that the number of Americans who actually like Tesla has fallen to 49%.Continue reading