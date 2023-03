Why Tesla Stock Stepped on the Accelerator Tuesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped on Tuesday morning , climbing as much as 5.2%. As of 10:59 a.m. ET today, the stock was still up 4.4%.The catalysts that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker higher were a boost to its credit rating and evidence of a booming business in one of its largest markets.Moody's Investors Service gave the stock a boost after the market closed on Monday, lifting its credit rating from junk status. It upgraded Tesla's debt to Baa3, which is the lowest level of investment-grade debt.