Why Tesla Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Thursday was a fairly eventful news day for bellwether electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). On balance, the latest developments were taken positively by investors. They traded the company's shares up marginally, as the S&P 500 index booked a 0.6% decline. Arguably the most stock-moving news item of the day -- aside from the latest developments around CEO Elon Musk's pursuit of Twitter, which don't directly affect Tesla -- came from Europe. The institutions that run the 27-member state EU have reached a deal to mandate all carmakers reach a zero-emission target starting in 2035. This means that all autos sold in the vast economic bloc will have to be non-internal combustion models. At the moment, that largely means electric vehicles (EVs) such as the sleek models offered by Tesla.