Why Tesla Stock Triumphed Today

Any time a company improves its business in a major (and highly competitive) market is cause for celebration. That was the case on Thursday with electric vehicle (EV) pace-setter Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which revealed that it's getting its product to market more quickly in a key foreign country.As a result, investors traded the company's stock up by almost 5%, a figure much higher than the S&P 500 index's 0.3% bump on the day.As reported by stock market website StreetInsider.com, Tesla 's Chinese website updated its expected delivery time frames for its popular Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Previous to those updates, Tesla last updated its projected times in November.