Why Tesla Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Great Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Acceleration of 2023 continued on Tuesday, with the bellwether electric vehicle (EV) maker's share price zooming nearly 4% higher. And that was on a generally fine day for the market overall during which the S&P 500 index notched a 1.5% gain. The generally positive sentiment that has blanketed Tesla lately was helped by the announcement of a strategic adjustment by the company.Less than a week after reporting its latest set of quarterly earnings, Tesla filed its 10-K annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among the many items for investors to digest was a discussion on capital expenditures (capex).Tesla anticipates it will devote $6 billion to $8 billion on capex in 2023, then rise to $7 billion to $9 billion in each of the two following years. In 2022, capex totaled just under $7.2 billion.Continue reading