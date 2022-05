Why Tesla Stock Turned South Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a brief respite on Monday, shares of electric-vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) turned back south again on Tuesday. As of 11:50 a.m. ET today, the stock was down 4.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Tesla has announced plans to resume full-capacity production of EVs at its Shanghai Gigafactory as early as today. If it succeeds in getting production back up to full speed, it could be churning out nearly 950,000 vehicles per year in China, putting it back on track toward its goal of producing 1.5 million EVs per year. But probably not this year.Continue reading