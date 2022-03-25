|
25.03.2022 13:59:19
Why Tesla Stock Was Crushing the Market This Week
Hardly for the first time in its life, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was leaving many other stocks in the dust this week.On the back of several pieces of encouraging news, the enduringly popular electric vehicle (EV) company's shares had risen by 12% week-to-date as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was far better than the barely over 1% gain of the S&P 500 index across that stretch of time.It sure was an eventful few days for Tesla. Arguably the most important of said events was Tuesday's long-awaited opening of its Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany. Now that the sprawling plant more or less in the middle of Europe is open, the company is that much better positioned to serve the big market on that continent. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!