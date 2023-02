Why Tesla Stock Was Falling on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were down 5.8% as of 2:05 p.m. ET on Friday. The stock was underperforming the Nasdaq Composite, down less than 1% at the time of this writing, following an exclusive report by Reuters that revealed the Department of Transportation was set to finalize a requirement to force Tesla to open up its supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles. If Tesla doesn't agree, the electric vehicle maker may lose out on $7.5 billion worth of subsidies for opening up its charging network. The extra subsidies would seem like a bonus, but some investors are probably concerned about Tesla potentially being forced to sacrifice a key competitive advantage, which is the exclusive availability of its industrial-grade superchargers for Tesla owners.Continue reading