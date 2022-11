Why Tesla Stock Was Underperforming Lucid and Rivian Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rally in fast-growing technology stocks continued Friday after economic news released yesterday charged up stocks in sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). But EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was underperforming start-ups like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). While Lucid and Rivian shares jumped nearly 9% and over 5%, respectively, Tesla stock didn't spike. As of 2 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were up just 2.5%, while Lucid and Rivian stocks were higher by 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively. Image source: Tesla.Lucid and Rivian both reported third-quarter earnings updates this week, and it was a mixed bag. Both continue to lose vast amounts of money, which was expected. The response to Rivian's report was more positive because its pre-order backlog continues to grow, and the company is quickly ramping up production volumes. Lucid reported a decline in reservations but said it still expects to hit its conservative production target for 2022. Both companies have a large amount of cash on hand. But Rivian expects its cash balance to carry it just through 2025 and Lucid only into the fourth quarter of next year. Continue reading