|
15.08.2022 17:16:21
Why Tesla Stock Was Up Again Monday
Many Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) watchers know the stock has been on a major roll recently. In just the last month, the shares are up nearly 30%. That trend continued Monday morning with the stock moving 1.4% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET. CEO Elon Musk noted on Twitter over the weekend that Tesla has now manufactured more than 3 million vehicles after its Shanghai plant passed the 1 million vehicle milestone. That fact has investors seeing through some of the noise related to Musk. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!