|
28.03.2022 18:49:39
Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday
Electric car star Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) floated plans this morning to "increase ... the number of authorized shares of common stock ... in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend." Don't be confused by the terminology: A "stock dividend" is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares -- it doesn't affect the value of those shares, and it doesn't imply the paying of any actual dividends.Nevertheless, Tesla stock responded immediately, up 8% as of 11 a.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!