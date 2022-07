Why Tesla Stock Zoomed Ahead Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Its CEO might have a multi-billion-dollar headache, but that didn't stop Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bulls from going on an enjoyable little run Wednesday. Shares of the bellwether electric vehicle (EV) maker closed the day nearly 2% higher, against the marginal slump of the S&P 500 index. Those bulls don't seem very troubled by Tesla captain Elon Musk's troubles, or at least they were fully expecting the latest blow-up. Musk, as most people even remotely familiar with Tesla know by now, is being sued by Twitter in an attempt to compel him to follow through with his proposed $44 billion buyout of the company.Investors obviously feel that Musk can manage what promises to be a whopper of a court case in addition to his CEO duties at Tesla. Continue reading