24.03.2022 19:15:42
Why Tesla Stock Zoomed Higher Again
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has the pedal to the metal. For the eighth day in a row, shares of the electric car superstar roared higher -- up 2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. A couple of positive news items today may explain why Tesla shares continue to zoom higher.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
