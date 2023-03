Why Tesla's Good News Crashed MP Materials Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of rare earth metals miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP) soared after reporting strong earnings last week -- better-than-expected revenues, and profits more than twice the level Wall Street had predicted -- gaining more than 14% over the next two trading days. But easy come, easy go.In early trading Thursday morning, MP Materials is taking a big hit, and indeed is giving back all its post-earnings gains -- down 13.3% through 11:15 a.m. ET -- "thanks" to a revelation made by electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) last night.Continue reading