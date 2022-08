Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is bigger than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in nearly every way. Market cap, revenue, profits, number of employees -- you name it, and Amazon outsizes Tesla.But there's at least one way that Tesla just might come out on top versus the e-commerce and cloud hosting giant. Both companies decided to conduct stock splits this year. Here's why Tesla's stock split could be a bigger deal than Amazon's.Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split took effect on June 6. In retrospect, the timing of this split wasn't very good at all. The Nasdaq Composite Index was firmly in a bear market in June. The S&P 500 had recently flirted with bear market territory. Amazon's shares at the time were down 22%.Continue reading