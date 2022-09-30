Why Teva Stock Shot More Than 3% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) stock closed the trading week in style, rising by over 3% on a bleak and bearish day for the wider market. Investors were cheered by a legal settlement the generic drugs specialist reached in a case in Georgia. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the company's key subsidiary, has reached an agreement with the southern state's attorney general to settle accusations of price-fixing. Under the terms of the arrangement, Teva is to pay just under $3.35 million; in return, once the funds are handed over Georgia will dismiss all claims against the company in the case. The Georgia suit is one of a clutch of actions brought against generic drug makers like Teva. Three years ago, 43 states sued a clutch of pharmaceutical companies over allegations that they organized, operated, and attempted to conceal nationwide price-fixing schemes. Continue reading