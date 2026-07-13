Texas Pacific Land Aktie

Texas Pacific Land für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL4H / ISIN: US88262P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 14:15:00

Why Texas Pacific Land Corporation Rallied Over 50% in the First Half of 2026

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) rallied 52.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Texas Pacific owns a large land portfolio and oil and gas royalty interests in West Texas, a center for both U.S. oil and gas development, as well as the AI data center build-out. Therefore, the first half of 2026 provided a somewhat ideal environment for the company to thrive.One of the big factors in Texas Pacific's first half story was, obviously, the war in Iran and the subsequent rise in oil and gas prices. TPL's portfolio of 882,000 surface acres and 224,000 NRA (net royalty acres) near the Permian Basin positions it to benefit from higher prices. Higher oil and gas prices not only spur oil and gas companies to explore, lease, and drill on more land, but they also increase TPL's royalties, given that most royalties are based on a percentage of sales, and therefore rise along with prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs 360,00 3,93% Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Blick: ATX leichter -- DAX kaum verändert -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex stabil notiert. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. In Asien dominierten am Montag die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen