Texas Pacific Land Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL4H / ISIN: US88262P1021
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13.07.2026 14:15:00
Why Texas Pacific Land Corporation Rallied Over 50% in the First Half of 2026
Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) rallied 52.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Texas Pacific owns a large land portfolio and oil and gas royalty interests in West Texas, a center for both U.S. oil and gas development, as well as the AI data center build-out. Therefore, the first half of 2026 provided a somewhat ideal environment for the company to thrive.One of the big factors in Texas Pacific's first half story was, obviously, the war in Iran and the subsequent rise in oil and gas prices. TPL's portfolio of 882,000 surface acres and 224,000 NRA (net royalty acres) near the Permian Basin positions it to benefit from higher prices. Higher oil and gas prices not only spur oil and gas companies to explore, lease, and drill on more land, but they also increase TPL's royalties, given that most royalties are based on a percentage of sales, and therefore rise along with prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs
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03.06.26
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13.05.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Texas Pacific Land verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Texas Pacific Land öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs
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|Texas Pacific Land Corp Registered Shs
|360,00
|3,93%
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