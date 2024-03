Why Texas Roadhouse Stock Went Up 19% Last Month

Shares of casual-dining chain Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) went up 18.8% during February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock's biggest move came on Feb. 16 after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.Here's why the quarterly financial results were worth celebrating: Texas Roadhouse grew its Q4 revenue by 15% year over year to nearly $1.2 billion. The company didn't only grow its revenue by opening new restaurant locations; it also grew its same-store sales by 10% in 2023, which is encouraging.The same-store-sales growth for Texas Roadhouse has an even more encouraging detail beneath the surface. Only about half of the increase was due to its raising menu prices. The other part of its growth came from higher restaurant traffic, which is the best growth metric for a restaurant company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel