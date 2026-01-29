Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
|
29.01.2026 01:07:09
Why Textron Stock Wilted by Nearly 8% on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Textron (NYSE: TXT) unveiled its final set of financials for 2025. To say this wasn't greeted warmly by investors is understating the case; those folks reacted by aggressively selling out of the stock to leave it with an almost 8% loss that trading session.Textron's fourth quarter of 2025 saw the company lift its revenue by 16% to just under $4.18 billion, although this isn't as impressive as it first appears -- the year-ago figure was negatively affected by a month-long strike centered at a company facility in Kansas. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
