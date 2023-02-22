|
22.02.2023 21:18:41
Why Tezos Popped While Solana and Huobi Dropped on Wednesday
Another day and more volatility for the cryptocurrency market. This time there's some good news and some bad news from the industry that seems to be taking slow and steady steps toward a more mature business model. On the positive side, Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) jumped 5.7% in the last 24 hours as of 12:45 p.m. ET as Alphabet's Google announced it will become a validator. But Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) dropped 7% and Huobi (CRYPTO: HT) dropped 10.1% along with a broader drop in the industry. Tezos moved higher after Google announced that it would become a validator for the network. This will allow customers to run a node on Google Cloud, which will allow project developers to build on the blockchain. In theory, this will make the blockchain more accessible to developers and bring Tezos more in line with competitors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
