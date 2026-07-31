The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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01.08.2026 00:48:10
Why The Bancorp Stock Beat the Market on Friday
The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) had a fine Friday on the stock market, thanks in no small part to a second-quarter earnings report enhanced by a bottom-line beat and a raise in earnings guidance. That sent the company's shares to a more than 3% gain on the day, handily beating the 0.7% increase of the S&P 500 index.The Bancorp's total revenue for the quarter was $163.5 million, up from the $161.3 million of the same quarter in 2025. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose only marginally, inching less than 1% higher to under $60.7 million, or $1.45 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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